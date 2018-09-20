Today is the day for candidates in the Windsor Lake byelection.

After weeks of campaigning, it’s a final chance to vote in the race for a seat in the House of Assembly.

Three candidates have been vying for the post – Liberal candidate Paul Antle, Progressive Conservative leader Ches Crosbie and political newcomer Kerri Claire Neil of the NDP.

Former Liberal cabinet minister Cathy Bennett gave up the seat earlier this year, sparking the by-election voters have from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to have their say at the polls.

There are several polling stations in the Windsor Lake district.

NTV News will have extensive coverage of the byelection, including live reports at 6 p.m. on the NTV Evening Newshour.