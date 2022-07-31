Earlier this month the province’s supreme court approved the sale of dozens of church properties, with more to soon be for sale. Now, a non for profit organization is taking the initiative to raise money to purchase one of the properties before it hits the market.
NTV’S Bailey Howard reports.
Volunteers fundraising to save St. Gabriel’s Hall in Marystown
Earlier this month the province’s supreme court approved the sale of dozens of church properties, with more to soon be for sale. Now, a non for profit organization is taking the initiative to raise money to purchase one of the properties before it hits the market.