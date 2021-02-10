Eastern Health is temporarily suspending visits to Unit 6 East at St. Clare’s Mercy Hospital after an employee on that unit, who was asymptomatic, tested positive for COVID-19.

There is no known impact to patients at this time. All patients on the unit have been put in isolation and will be tested between day five to seven of the exposure.

The number of staff potentially affected is not yet known. Occupational Health is reaching out to employees who are contacts of the individual and will provide further guidance on testing and isolation.

Upon testing positive, the employee was immediately sent home to isolate. Enhanced cleaning protocols have been implemented and required personal protective equipment protocols for patients in isolation are being followed.

Patients who require emergency care and those with confirmed scheduled appointments should continue to proceed to the hospital for care.