Ferryland RCMP received a report of an alarm going off at the Riverside Lounge in Cape Broyle after 1 AM on Nov. 1.

They found the business had been broken into and an ATM machine was stolen.

Police attempted to pull over a vehicle that matched the description of the suspects while on the way to investigate, however the vehicle picked up speed, escaping police, and continued northbound on Route 10, towards St. John’s.

The vehicle is a white 4-door sedan. Two suspects are pictured in the surveillance video, with an undisclosed amount of cash contained inside the stolen ATM machine.

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the two suspects.