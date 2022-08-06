The provincial government has declared state of emergency in central Newfoundland as a precaution because of the forest fires. It applies to the areas of Grand Falls-Windsor, Bishop’s Falls and the Connaigre Peninsula. Premier Andrew Furey released a video statement Saturday evening.

The provincial government is working with emergency management partners and others to address the ongoing forest. Officials continue to meet and co-ordinate the response with the Grand Falls-Windsor and Bishop’s Falls.

Forest fires are causing smoke and deteriorated air quality in areas of the central region. This is a precautionary measure, and there is no immediate fire hazard to homes or residents.

Municipalities in the central regional are encouraged to ensure their emergency management plans are up to date.

Central Health will be supporting efforts to move those who require additional care so that they are not in the immediate vicinity of the smoke. As the fire and smoky conditions continue, residents are encouraged to contact 811 or to see a health care provider if they experience any new or concerning symptoms that they feel could be related to the heat or smoke.

For information on emergency lodging, please contact the Canadian Red Cross at 1-800-222-9597.

Updates on resources and assistance will be made available continuously throughout this evolving situation.

Officials will provide a further update at a media availability tomorrow. Details on the availability will be provided once finalized.