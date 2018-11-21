Dramatic video evidence of a father’s fight to save his son’s life was entered Wednesday in the trial of Jason Earle, a 25-year-old man accused of shooting at police officers two years ago.

It is known as suicide by cop. Jason Earle was in crisis. He was prepared to die and was taunting police to storm the house where he was holed up, but his father intervened.

Billy Earle pleaded with police to stay out of sight. He said if his son would shout if he saw their uniforms.

Jason Earle did fire several shots, evidenced by bullet holes and broken glass in doors and windows, as well as shell casings throughout the home. One shot struck a house across the street where, earlier in the day, children had been playing. It was a Saturday afternoon and most people were in their homes as the shots rang out.

Security footage shows a gun being thrown out the front door. Seconds later, the father and son struggled as they exited the home. At one point the younger Earle tried to get away from his father. Billy Earle grabbed his son’s shirt and the two ended up on the ground. Police then rushed in and took Jason Earle into custody.

The court also heard that the gun, while purchased legally, had been stolen from its rightful owner. The trial will continue on Thursday.