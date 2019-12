Dr. Vianne Timmons has been named the new president and vice-chancellor of Memorial University of Newfoundland. She will take over from Gary Kachanoski April 1. Timmons, who is originally from Labrador City, will become the first female president in the history of the university. NTV’s Ben Cleary reports.

