In the lead up to Remembrance Day, the City of St. John’s is offering free parking to veterans who have a veteran’s license plate displayed on their vehicle from Monday, Nov. 4 to Friday, Nov. 8th.

The exemption applies to city-owned parking meters and the PayByPhone area on Harbour Drive. It doesn’t apply to privately owned parking lots such as hospital parking lots and Memorial University.

There is no parking enforcement on Monday, Nov. 11, Remembrance Day.