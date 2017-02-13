Couple complains of vehicle damage after hitting massive pothole

Date night has cost Jordan Lee a lot more than he expected.

Lee took to Facebook with his complaint after he hit a pothole, costing $460 worth of damage to his car. It happened on Pitt’s Memorial Drive in the area of the Columbus Drive overpass.

Lee said it was the last straw and his two rims and tires had to be replaced. His girlfriend almost lost control of the vehicle and struck the guard rail.

When Lee contacted Transportation and Works, he says they knew about the problem and had done nothing — not even a sign had been placed there to warn drivers. After several other similar incidents in the area, police stopped by and set up a sign to warn drivers. However, by that time it was too late for many. Repairs have since been made.