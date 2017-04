Police seized a vehicle and charges are piling up for one man who was caught driving illegally on Thursday. Around 4:30pm, RNC Patrol Services stopped a driver on Bruce Street in Mount Pearl. After an investigation, it was determined that the 39-year old male driver was driving while suspended, without valid insurance, and owed over $15,000 in outstanding fines. The vehicle was impounded and the driver was released to appear in court at a later date.