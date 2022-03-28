Two occupants of a car that ended up on its side on a centre-city lawn are lucky to have escaped more serious injury.

Emergency crews responded to the crash at the intersection of Empire Avenue and Cairo Street at about 2 p.m. Monday.

Reports from the scene indicate the driver of a car traveling down Cairo Street lost control. The vehicle struck a telephone pole, cracking it at the top, before going airborne over a lawn, narrowly missing a fire hydrant.

The car struck two vehicles on Empire Avenue before rolling over onto its side on a lawn across the street.

The two occupants of the car were taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious. There were no other injuries reported.

Empire Avenue remains closed at this hour. Crews with Newfoundland Power are also on scene to assess damage to the utility pole.