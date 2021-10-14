The driver of one vehicle was cursing on a nuisance moose after being forced off the road Wednesday night.

Emergency crews responded to Maggie’s Place, off Old Broad Cove Road, in Portugal Cove-St. Philips around 8:30 p.m. last evening. An official on scene stated the driver of the vehicle had veered away from a moose in the road. The car struck a small embankment, which caused it to slowly roll onto its side. The lone occupant of the car was momentarily trapped inside, but was able to get out on their own, and was uninjured.

Moose have been frequenting that area in recent weeks.