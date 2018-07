A vehicle burst into flames Friday morning after colliding with a moose in western Newfoundland.

RCMP say the accident happened around 9 a.m. near North Branch in the Codroy Valley. The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital. Two passengers escaped unharmed.

Traffic was stopped for a couple of hours, but the highway has since re-opened. The moose died on impact. Images were taken by Wendy Muise.