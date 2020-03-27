Signal Hill National Historic Site has restricted vehicle access at Signal Hill until further notice in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pedestrian access is not affected by this suspension, however the site says they strongly recommend limiting the use of the Signal Hill site at this time.
