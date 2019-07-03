One of the country’s most valuable model boat collections has been donated to the town of Marystown. Consisting of 80 to 90 boats, the collection is worth $1.5 million. NTV’s Ross Tilley reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.