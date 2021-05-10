Eastern Health is now inviting the following groups to book an appointment for a mRNA (Pfizer/Moderna) COVID-19 vaccination:

individuals 50 years of age and older as of December 31, 2021; and

household members of rotational workers including truck drivers and flight crews. Household members are those individuals living in the same household, including children who are a minimum of 12 years of age and over at the time of their vaccine (children 12 to 17 years of age are only eligible for the Pfizer vaccine).

With the expansion of COVID-19 vaccine program to include students 12 years and older, it is important to ensure the correct timing is maintained between the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccines such as HPV, Hepatitis B and Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis) that an individual may have received before or after a COVID-19 vaccine. For more information on the school vaccination program, please visithttps://www.gov.nl.ca/hcs/publichealth/cdc/immunizations.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunizations (NACI) recommends:

To wait for at least 14 days after the administration of another vaccine before administering a COVID-19 vaccine.

after the administration of another vaccine before administering a COVID-19 vaccine. To wait for at least 28 days after the administration of each dose of COVID-19 vaccine before the administration of another vaccine.

When students, 12 years and older, are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine, the time frames between vaccines should be considered. For example:

Anyone 12 years and older:

Individuals who received a COVID-19 vaccine should wait at least 28 days before receiving another vaccine such as HPV, Hepatitis B, or any other vaccine.

before receiving another vaccine such as HPV, Hepatitis B, or any other vaccine. Individuals who received a HPV, Hepatitis B, or any other vaccine should wait at least 14 days before receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone 16 years and older who is an essential worker (retail/grocery store employee):

Individuals who received a COVID-19 vaccine do not need to wait at least 28 days before receiving the Tdap vaccine.

Individuals who received a Tdap vaccine do not need to wait at least 14 days before receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

To book an appointment at one of the available clinics throughout the Eastern Health region on the online booking portal called Pomelo (formerly called Health Myself):

please click the following link or copy and paste the link into the address bar of an internet browser (Google Chrome is the preferred browser).

https://portal.healthmyself.net/nleasternhealth/forms/XM0

complete the eligibility questionnaire and consent.

select your preferred location and follow directions.

The Pomelo online booking system is managed by the Newfoundland and Labrador Centre for Health Information. It is important to use a personal email address if possible as many companies have spam filters that can prevent confirmation emails. Always check spam/junk folders for email confirmations. It is also a good idea to write down appointment dates and times as a precaution after completing bookings. Individuals experiencing difficultly booking their appointment are advised to click here for the how-to video, or contact 1-833-951-3884 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Clinic locations throughout the region can be found on Eastern Health’s website at www.easternhealth.ca/covid19vaccine. Individuals will know the clinics are full when there are no longer any available appointment slots available in the online system. If an appointment is no longer available in the community/clinic of choice, more clinics will be available in the future. People should continue to check the website as we are continuing to add clinics weekly.

In keeping with public health guidance to reduce the number of contacts wherever possible, patients are asked to carefully consider the necessity of an attendee when visiting these areas. Although support persons are encouraged to attend when needed, patients who can safely manage their interaction for out-patient care without assistance/support should attend the vaccine clinic unaccompanied. For more information, please visit the “Visitation and Support Persons” webpage via www.easternhealth.ca/covid19.

The public is reminded that they should not schedule an appointment for a vaccine if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Instead, complete a COVID-19 Assessment and referral by clicking here.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, please visit Health Canada or the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador’s vaccine information sheet found at https://www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19/vaccine/files/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information-Sheet-May-3.pdf.