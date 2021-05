The province is rapidly dropping the age of eligibility for COVID vaccinations. On Wednesday, the age fell to 40+, on Friday it will drop to 30+, and next Tuesday vaccinations can be booked for anyone aged 12 and up. But while vaccinations are ramping up, part of southwestern Newfoundland is reverting to Alert Level 4 to reduce the spread of the U.K. variant. NTV’s Kelly-Anne Roberts reports.