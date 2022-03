Firefighters were called to a three-apartment home at the intersection of St. Michaels Avenue and Bennett Avenue in St. John’s around 11 o’clock Wednesday night.

When they arrived on the scene they were met with heavy smoke coming from the home.



They made a quick attack and quickly brought the blaze under control.

The home has been abandoned, power had been cut and nobody has been living at the home for some time.

The fire is believed to be suspicious in nature.