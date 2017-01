Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro and Newfoundland Power have submitted net metering applications to the Public Utilities Board. Net metering will allow people to generate their own renewable power on a small scale, up to 100 kilowatts. When implemented, people could supply power to the distribution system if they have more than they need, or they could draw on the system if they don’t generate enough power. NTV’s Heather Gillis speaks with Gerry Skinner of Newfound Energies.