A 53-year-old woman from Corner Brook has been arrested twice in two days for violating self-isolation orders.

On Tuesday a woman was taken into custody today in Corner Brook, and charged under the province’s Public Health Protection and Promotion Act for failing to comply with the provincial government’s ‘self-isolation’ order.

Police were not able to determine if the accused had previously tested positive for the Covid-19 virus; only that she was under a self-quarantine order.

At 6:00 a.m. this morning the same Corner Brook woman was taken into custody for violating the province’s self-isolation orders.

The woman was found walking in the Curling area of Corner Brook early Thursday morning, and charged under the Public Health Protection and Promotion Act. Police say she was arrested without incident.