Glovertown RCMP say traffic has resumed on both lanes of the Eastport Peninsula turnoff.

Police and crews remain in the area as they clear the scene. Drivers are asked to proceed slowly.

Original Story:

Glovertown RCMP advise that the Trans-Canada Highway just west of the Route 310 Eastport Peninsula turnoff is impassable because of a motor-vehicle collision.

Westbound traffic approaching from Terra Nova National Park may detour via Route 310 Eastport Peninsula turnoff, Traytown Access Road and Route 310 Glovertown. Eastbound traffic approaching the Glovertown West exit may detour via Route 310 Glovertown and Traytown Access Road.

No detour is available for traffic east of Glovertown exit. An update will be provided when possible.