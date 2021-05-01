The RNC says 13-year-old Damien Corcoran has been located and his safety has been ensured.

Original Story:

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old boy.

Damien Corcoran was reported missing on Friday. He was last seen at approximately 3 p.m. in the west end of St. John’s. It’s believed Damien frequents the areas of The Village Mall, Walmart and Bowring Park.

Damien is 5-foot-7 with blue eyes, slim build and short blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a black hat and black sweater with white spots, and was carrying a black book bag with white trim.

The RNC is concerned for Damien’s well-being. Anyone who has information is asked to contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.