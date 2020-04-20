Police say Elaine Ford, who was reported missing from the Stephenville, has been located safely.

Original Story:

Police in western Newfoundland are looking for a missing 62-year-old woman from Stephenville.

RCMP Bay St. George say Elaine Ford was was last seen on Saturday, April 18. She was driving a 2016 Blue Chevrolet Equinox with N.L. license plate JFT 406.

Police are concerned for her well-being and ask the public if they see Ford or her vehicle to please call police at (709) 643-2118.