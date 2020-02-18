Police say one person is in custody after reports of a man with a firearm forced the evacuation of MUN’s Engineering Building on Tuesday afternoon.

The RNC was called to the university after receiving reports of a student with a gun. The Engineering Building was evacuated as heavily armed officers entered the building.

Students, faculty and staff elsewhere on campus were told to shelter in place until the situation was resolved. Police quickly located a suspect, who was taken into custody.

Police are not saying if a weapon was recovered. It is too early to say what if any charges may be laid.