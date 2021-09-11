A police standoff on Campbell Avenue in St. John’s ended early Sunday morning.

It began shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday when police responded to a disturbance on Campbell Avenue in St. John’s.

Heavily armed police officers had surrounded a home on Campbell Avenue. Within the first hour, four people exited the home.

Early Sunday morning, the fifth and final person came out. He has been taken into custody.

Several roads in the area including Campbell Avenue and Cashin Avenue were closed and police were asking people to avoid the area. Roads have since reopened.

There is no word at this hour to what charges are expected, or if a weapon was recovered

We will provide more details as they become available.