A motorcyclist was fatally injured in a collision in the centre of St. John’s Thursday evening.

Emergency crews descended on a section of Empire Avenue, between Columbus Drive and Jensen Camp Road, shortly after 5:00 p.m.. The driver of a westbound motorcycle had collided with an SUV, causing extensive damage to the bike. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Firefighters and police moved dozens of onlookers back, and used their vehicles and tarps to conceal the scene. Empire Avenue was closed between Winslow Street and Dammerillis Lane as the scene was secured.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary have confirmed that next of kin have been notified. An investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.