Police says missing teenager Amie Lynn Mayo been safely located.

Orignal Story:

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager on the Burin Peninsula.

The RCMP say 14-year-old Amie Lynn Mayo was last seen just before midnight on Greenwood Street in Marystown. She’s described as five feet tall, 140 pounds with brown hair. At the time, she was wearing a white hoodie, black pants and Blundstone boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Marystown RCMP at 709-279-3001 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.