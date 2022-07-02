Search and Rescue personnel have recovered the body of a swimmer who drowned early Canada Day evening.

Emergency crews responded to the popular recreational area, at the Rotary Sunshine Park, at about 5 p.m. Friday following reports of a person having gone into the water. When personnel arrived on the scene they learned a 19 year old woman had run into trouble in deep water and gone under. Despite frantic efforts of others on the pond, the swimmer could not stay afloat.

St. John’s Regional Fire Department (SJRFD) responded with a fast rescue craft, which was used by their cold water rescue team to scour the pond for any sign of the swimmer.

Rovers Search and Rescue arrived at around 7 p.m. to relieve SJRFD and to take over the search. They worked with personnel from a local diving company, and crews with the Portugal Cove-St. Philips Volunteer Fire Department well into the evening until darkness made the search too difficult.

Search and rescue crews arrived back at the pond early Saturday morning to continue the search, using underwater cameras, and a drone to aid in their efforts. Shortly before 9 a.m. the body of the swimmer was located and recovered.