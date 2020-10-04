Police say Todd Barry, an armed man in the St. George’s region, is now in RCMP custody.

There is no further risk to public safety and residents are no longer asked to remain inside their homes. Police will provide an update on the incident Monday.

Original Story:

Bay St. George RCMP are urging residents in the St. George’s area to stay in their homes as police search for Todd Barry, who is armed with a firearm in the community.

Barry, who is in his 30s, is wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt. He is believed to be driving a blue car, possibly a Pontiac Sunfire.

Further updates will be provided when available. If you see Barry, please do not approach him. Call 911 or Bay St. George RCMP at 709-643-2118.