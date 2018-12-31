An international flight had to make an emergency stop in St. John’s yesterday because of an unruly passenger.

Around 9pm on Sunday, RNC responded to St. John’s International Airport as a plane that had left from another province in Canada and heading out of the country had to make an unplanned landing due to an intoxicated and disruptive passenger.

Police arrested the 29-year old man for Causing A Disturbance and held him to appear in court this morning. The flight continued on after the passenger was removed.