Universal Helicopters ceased operations at the close of business on Tuesday.

The Nunatsiavut Group of Companies (NGC) had obtained a minority stake in the company in 2013. NGC CEO Chris Webb says the investment did not work out as intended. The company performed poorly in 2019, and the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic downturn compounded the company’s problems.

Webb says management had been exploring various options to stay in business since last September, but the efforts were not successful. The financial impact on NGC and its affiliates remain uncertain until the proceeds of assets are determined.