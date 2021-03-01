Eastern Health says 12 people people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Unit 6 East at St. Clare’s Hospital.

Additional restrictions and measures continue to be in place at the hospital. Unit 6 East temporarily closed on Sunday. All patients who had tested positive were moved to the COVID-19 unit at the Health Sciences Centre and the remainder of the patients who tested negative have now been discharged or transferred to an alternative location.

Out of an abundance of caution, the unit will remain closed for 14-= days in an effort to reduce any potential for transmission of COVID-19 and allow for deep cleaning and staff isolation. During this two-week period, Eastern Health will continue to provide care to surgical patients who would have normally been admitted to 6 East on other surgical units at the hospital.

“We remain confident that the stringent measures we are taking will prevent spread of the COVID-19 virus at St. Clare’s Mercy Hospital.” said Dr. Natalie Bridger, Clinical Chief for Infection Prevention and Control at Eastern Health. “With its long incubation period and prevalence of asymptomatic individuals, this virus creates challenges in identifying the source of cases. The investigation into the source of spread continues, and we are continuing work to clearly pinpoint a source at this time.”

Following the first positive case of an employee reported on Feb. 9, testing and investigation has been ongoing and evolving with the situation. Eastern Health has put measures in place to minimize any potential spread of the COVID-19 virus at this site, including:

enhanced cleaning protocols throughout the facility;

enhanced personal protective equipment (PPE) protocols throughout the facility;

staff breaks spaced and timed to allow for adequate social distancing in shared spaces;

additional staff in place throughout the facility to assist staff in ensuring proper donning and doffing of PPE; and,

minimized movement of staff across units.

Contact tracing is ongoing and Occupational Health and Public Health continue to be diligent in following up with close contacts across multiple sites. If you are a close contact, Public Health/Occupational Health will contact you through the contact tracing process. Otherwise, please monitor for symptoms and if you experience one single symptom of COVID-19, please complete the online self-assessment and referral tool at www.811healthline.ca or call the NL Health Line 811 to arrange testing. Since Friday, over 1,500 tests of staff and patients have been completed.

“As we continue to work through the COVID-19 pandemic and this particular situation, quality care remains a priority for Eastern Health,” said David Diamond, President and CEO of Eastern Health. “We recognize this has been a stressful and challenging time for the employees and physicians of St. Clare’s Mercy Hospital, and I commend them for their commitment to quality health care. They have gone above and beyond to ensure patients have been safe and cared for and I thank them for their tremendous work.”

Patients who require emergency care and those with confirmed scheduled appointments should continue to proceed to the hospital for care. Masks are provided to patients and visitors entering Eastern Health facilities. The provided mask must be worn by all visitors while in the facility.