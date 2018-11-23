Unionized workers have voted in favour of a collective agreement with Marbase Marystown Inc.

The news was posted on Facebook by the Marine Workers Federation-Unifor Local 20. The Marine Office and Technical Employees Union was also included. in the vote. Earlier this month the union had rejected an offer from Marbase, but the two sides resumed negotiations days later.

Marbase has a tentative agreement with the Town of Marystown to lease the former Marystown Shipyard with plans to use the facility to service the aquaculture industry.