Union leaders fear public sector layoffs will damage economy

Union leaders fear more damage to the provincial economy if there are massive layoffs in the provincial budget. That’s after the government cut 17 per cent of its management positions. NTV’s Heather Gillis reports.
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.