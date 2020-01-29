A vocal union activist in the province has passed away.

Wayne Ralph was once the president of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union local 1252, a union he joined in 1988. In 1994, he took over as president, often doing battle with a rival union the F.F.A.W. Two years before he took the helm, the cod fishery collapsed.

Ralph’s union, the U.F.C.W. represented fish plant workers as well as others, including workers at several Shopper’s Drug Mart locations who were engaged in a year-long strike action, and workers at the Flakehouse Restaurant in Quidi Vidi. He stepped down as union president for health reasons. He was 68 years old. His funeral will be on Saturday.