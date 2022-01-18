St. John’s International Airport will suspend normal commercial operations at 8 p.m. because it won’t have enough staff at its fire hall.

Flight operations will be limited to Cargo, Medevac and aircraft with 19 seats or less until staffing levels change.

“We sincerely apologize to anyone experiencing hardships as a result of this situation and will continue to work around the clock to resolve this issue with our union and Transport Canada,” the airport authority said in a news release.

The union representing firefighters has accused the airport authority of bullying, harassment and discrimination, forcing several firefighters to go off on medical leave. The UCTE is calling for federal mediation.

Federal Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan posted on Twitter that the situation is unsustainable. Senior officials in his department are now involved. Their immediate goal is to minimize disruption and get the airport completely and safely running again.