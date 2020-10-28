Unifor and Loblaw Companies Limited have agreed to resume negotiations tomorrow in an attempt to settle the ongoing strike by 1,400 Dominion store workers in Newfoundland and Labrador.
The two parties will meet on Thursday morning, and Unifor will not conduct secondary pickets while talks are ongoing.
Breaking: Unifor and Loblaw Companies Limited to Return to the Bargaining Table tomorrow to resume negotiations. @NTVNewsNL pic.twitter.com/ga9K82tF0y
— Jodi Cooke (@Jodicookeskis) October 28, 2020
