Emergency personnel are working around the clock to keep our communities safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ultramar is showing their gratitude, by offering $10 off every fill-up until April 17, for hospital staff, police, firefighters and paramedics.
Emergency personnel are asked to show their ID to the attendant before you pump your gas.
Nice move by Ultra-Mar, $10 off every fill up till April 17th for Hospital staff, police, firefighters and paramedics. Just have to show your ID. @NTVNewsNL #covid19nlfd pic.twitter.com/yDGbmSPuNA
— Kelly-Anne Roberts (@KellyAnneNTV) March 29, 2020
