The International Trade Commission has decided to eliminate the tariffs imposed on Corner Brook Pulp and Paper, Premier Dwight Ball announced Wednesday.

The U.S. Department of Commerce had imposed the tariffs last winter amid ongoing trade tensions between the American and Canadian governments. The premier claimed victory, saying that it came after months of advocacy with the U.S and Canadian officials.

Corner Brook Pulp and Paper employs more than 500 people and is at the centre of Newfoundland and Labrador’s integrated forestry industry. The forestry industry is valued at $286.5 million annually and directly and indirectly employs over 5,000 people in pulp and paper, sawmilling, harvesting and value-added industries.

The International Trade Commission in a public vote in Washington voted unanimously (5-0) that there was no injury to the United States newsprint industry.

“My government has worked very hard to have these unjustified tariffs eliminated,” Ball said in a statement. “The International Trade Commission’s decision reflects the value of our approach and is a major win for the company and provincial forestry. In this increasingly volatile global trade environment, we will continue to work collaboratively with Corner Brook Pulp and Paper and the overall forestry industry to identify new markets and business opportunities.”