A 56-year-old man from the United States is dead an underwater diving incident near Bell Island on Tuesday.

The man, who was a tourist, was diving near Lance Cove Beach. He entered the water, but resurfaced after a brief descent, showing signs of distress then losing consciousness. He was taken to the Health Sciences Centre in St. John’s and was pronounced dead.

This is the second fatal underwater diving incident off of Bell Island. On June 7, a 60-year-old Ontario man died while diving in the same area.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged and the investigation is continuing.