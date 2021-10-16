Two vehicles have been destroyed by fire, hours apart, and a St. John’s apartment complex.

At about 10:45 p.m. fire crews from West End Fire Station were called to Valleyview Apartments on Terra Nova Road. When they arrived they found a compact SUV in the far end of the parking lot, fully involved with fire. Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control.

It was the second vehicle in that parking lot destroyed by fire that day. Earlier in the day, shortly after 1:00 p.m. crews from Kenmount Fire Station responded to a fire one parking space over. That vehicle was also destroyed.

A mallet was seen on the ground under the broken window of the second burned vehicle. Both fires are being treated as suspicious, and are being investigated by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.