There was a collision Sunday morning less than two days after the city reactivated the traffic lights at Rawlins Cross.

A controversial reconfiguration of the intersection into traffic circle had seen a decrease in accidents, speeds and traffic congestion. But many people in the area pressured St. John’s City Council to return to using traffic lights. A major concern for area residents was pedestrian safety.

Around 7:30 Sunday morning an eastbound vehicle on Military Road was involved in a collisi on with a vehicle on Queens Road. Damage to both vehicles was extensive, but there were no serious injuries. It appears one of the drivers may have entered the intersection on a red light, sending one vehicle into a rod iron fence on a neighbouring front lawn.

Major changes like reactivating traffic lights may take time for drivers to adjust.