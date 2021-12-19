Several people were sent to hospital following two traffic collisions in St. John’s on Sunday evening.

Emergency crews first responded to a crash at the intersection of Kenmount Road and Polina Road at about 5:30 p.m.. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage in the head-on collision. Paramedics with Eastern Health assessed the occupants of the vehicles involved, taking two people to hospital. Their injuries are believed to be minor. The collision slowed traffic as crews attended the scene and while the damaged vehicles were removed.

Emergency personnel were then called to the intersection of Torbay Road and MacDonald Drive shortly before 8:00 p.m.. A two-vehicle collision caused one of the SUV’s involved to also strike a traffic light pole. The impact damaged the pole and caused significant damage to the vehicle. Paramedics assessed the driver, taking them to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious.

The second vehicle involved came to rest on the opposite corner of the busy intersection after sustaining only minor damage. Its driver was reportedly uninjured.