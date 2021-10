The Ruby Line at the Back Line in Goulds has been closed following a serious collision.

The crash happened at the intersection, sending one vehicle into a utility pole and causing the second to flip over three times, ending up on it’s roof.

The female driver of one vehicle and two women from the second vehicle have been taken to hospital. Their injuries have been described as non-life-threatening.

Visibility in the area was poor due to darkness and a light mist in the air.