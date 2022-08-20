One person was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision at a busy St. John’s intersection on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Thorburn Road and Larkall Street shortly before 1 p.m. Two vehicles had suffered significant damage following a t-bone collision. Paramedics attended the scene and took at least one person to hospital. Their injuries were not believed to be serious.

Traffic in the area was slowed, as south- and west-bound traffic was directed away from the scene.