A two-vehicle collision in the east end of St. John’s sent at least two people to hospital Friday evening.

The crash happened at the intersection of Portugal Cove Road and Higgins Line shortly before 7 p.m. and caused significant damage to both vehicles. Paramedics assessed several occupants of the vehicles, taking at least two to hospital, including one child. At the time their injuries were described as minor. Firefighters gave teddy bears to two children who were passengers in one of the vehicles.

The collision was the third of the day to which firefighters at Kent’s Pond Fire Station responded. Earlier in the day, collisions at Higgins Line and Bell’s Turn, and at Fox Avenue and Johnson Crescent damaged four vehicles and also sent some occupants to hospital.