A dramatic and violent two-vehicle collision caused significant damage Tuesday evening.

Debris covers the sidewalk in the aftermath of a dramatic two-vehicle collision. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

At around 7:30 p.m. emergency crews were called to the intersection of Prince Philip Drive and Thorburn Road. Two vehicles collided, causing extensive damage to both. One of the cars careened into a traffic control box, knocking it to the ground. That car came to rest a short distance away, partially down an embankment. The driver was assessed by paramedics on the scene, but was not taken to hospital.

A traffic control box lies on the ground after being struck by a car after a two-vehicle collision. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

The second vehicle came to rest against a sidewalk nearby, with considerable damage to its front end and windshield. The passenger of that car was taken on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance. The driver of the car was also assessed on the scene by paramedics.

Firefighters search for a cell phone in a heavily-damaged vehicle following a collision. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

As a result of the crash, traffic lights at the busy multi-lane intersection were disabled. Motorists attempted to navigate through the intersection and around the crash scene with some confusion until police arrived to direct traffic.

(Earl Noble / NTV News)

Traffic was slowed for some time as crews worked and as the vehicles were removed. Personnel with the City of St. John’s were called to assess damage to the traffic controller and start repairs.

Firefighter Chris Murray searches for a cell phone inside a vehicle following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Thorburn Road and Prince Philip Drive.
(Earl Noble / NTV News)