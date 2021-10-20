A dramatic and violent two-vehicle collision caused significant damage Tuesday evening.

At around 7:30 p.m. emergency crews were called to the intersection of Prince Philip Drive and Thorburn Road. Two vehicles collided, causing extensive damage to both. One of the cars careened into a traffic control box, knocking it to the ground. That car came to rest a short distance away, partially down an embankment. The driver was assessed by paramedics on the scene, but was not taken to hospital.

The second vehicle came to rest against a sidewalk nearby, with considerable damage to its front end and windshield. The passenger of that car was taken on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance. The driver of the car was also assessed on the scene by paramedics.

As a result of the crash, traffic lights at the busy multi-lane intersection were disabled. Motorists attempted to navigate through the intersection and around the crash scene with some confusion until police arrived to direct traffic.

Traffic was slowed for some time as crews worked and as the vehicles were removed. Personnel with the City of St. John’s were called to assess damage to the traffic controller and start repairs.