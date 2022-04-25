A two-vehicle collision on the main road through Portugal Cove resulted in some residents losing power.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday night, emergency crews responded to the intersection of Portugal Cove Road and Keeley Lane after a pickup truck and a car collided. Both vehicles involved ended up in the ditch, with one of them striking a utility pole. That cracked the pole off at its base.

Paramedics assessed the occupants of both vehicles, however no one was taken to hospital.

Portugal Cove Road was closed for some time as crews from Newfoundland Power arrived to secure the pole, ensure safety, and begin making repairs. The Newfoundland Power Outages web page stated just over fifty customers were without power.

Roads were wet in heavy fog at the time of the collision.

The collision was the second eventful call of the day for crews with the Portugal Cove-St. Philips Volunteer Fire Department. Early Sunday afternoon they responded to an ATV accident in the area of Anglican Cemetery Road and Blast Hole Pond Road. The driver of an ATV crashed, and sustained an injury preventing them from exiting the woods on their own. The Rovers Ground Search and Rescue were called to assist. Because of the difficult terrain, the casualty was taken to the shore of Blast Hole Pond, where they were placed in a boat for the journey to a waiting ambulance. Their injuries were not life-threatening.