One person was sent to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in the west end of St. John’s.

Shortly before 7 p.m., emergency crews responded to the collision at the intersection of Cornwall Avenue and Glenview Terrace. Reports from the scene indicate the driver of a car attempted to turn up Glenview Terrace and was t-boned by a westbound pickup truck.

The driver of the car was shaken and taken to hospital with injuries believed to be minor.

Traffic was slowed in the area as crews attended the scene, with westbound traffic on Cornwall Avenue being redirected up Glenview Terrace.