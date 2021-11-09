A two-vehicle collision in Torbay Monday evening sent one person to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Bauline Line and the Torbay Bypass Road shortly after 7:15 p.m. Two SUV’s had collided at the traffic lights, leaving both with moderate damage. Paramedics took the driver of one of the vehicles to hospital. The driver was the lone occupant and their injuries were not believed to be serious. Neither person in the second vehicle was injured.

Traffic was slowed in the area for roughly 45 minutes as emergency crews worked and while the damaged vehicles were removed.